Evening News 1.4.21 | Hogan on Talent | Purrazzo on Knockouts Name | BTE Brodie Tribute | Kingston Emotional Speech | RAW Preview

Hogan on younger talent

As we get closer to WWE RAW Legends Nigth, Hogan spoke with ESPN & he said that making a return to WWE/RAW is always a mixed bag. Some wrestlers are into it, but some younger talent is not.

“It’s a mixed bag. Some people I get a really warm reception from. Some of the younger guys are really cold to me, like I’m coming to steal the main event. And I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, guys! I’m not a threat! Going back with all the legends will be a lot of fun. When I’ve gone back before by myself, there have been certain wrestlers, like Edge and Seth Rollins, that have told me to my face that the only reason they got into this business was because of me. The newer kids … I don’t think they know who I am all the way? The wake-up call that really got me was with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. We weren’t really close at all, but over the last few years have become good friends. It caught me off guard when he called me one day, and we’re chatting about cars or something and all of a sudden he goes, ‘Damn, Hogan. I was on the internet the other day and I can’t believe all the stuff you did in your career!’ When Stone Cold didn’t realize that I did “The Love Boat” and Johnny Carson, then I understood why the young people didn’t know.”-Hogan on younger Talent

Purrazzo on IMPACT Wrestling's KNOCKOUT Name

Deonna Purrazzo spot with Spencer Love on his new show, Love Wrestling, & Spencer brought up the topic of renaming the Knockout Title to something else.

“Yeah! There’s been a ton of pushback, like, right when I started with Impact of the Knockouts name and I love it,” she said. “I grew up knowing them as the Knockouts. I never felt a negative connotation towards it as a fan. I just feel like a Knockout is beautiful, is sexy, is powerful, is strong – is a Knockout, literally. I like it. I think it’s different. There’s other women’s divisions and everyone else is a woman, and I feel like it gets grouped in with the Diva era, but I think that the connotations and just the way that they were – I don’t know what the word I’m looking for – but the way that they were portrayed is completely different, what a Diva was and what a Knockout was, and I think Impact, and even when it was TNA, developed a really strong women’s division by branding them as Knockouts and then allowing them to be strong, powerful, sexy, top athletes in their company.-Purrazzo on Knockouts Name

The entire spot with Deonna on Love Wrestling is a must watch.

BTE goes behind-the-scenes on the AEW Brodie Tribute Show

This week's episode of BTE goes behind the scenes of last week's tribute show to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Just go watch it.



Eddie Kingston Emotional Speech

A part of the BTE behind the scenes episode that will pull at your heart strings, is the emotional speech from Eddie Kingston. Spencer Love said it best:

"everyone should have someone like Eddie Kingston in their lives."-Spencer Love on Eddie Kingston.

RAW Legends Night Preview

The first RAW Show of the new year will consist of a ton of Legends coming back. We will also see a big World Title Match. What do you expect from RAW Legends Night?

For a more in depth preview of RAW, CLICK HERE