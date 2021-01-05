Evening News 1.5.21 | Interesting WWE Trademarks | Ibushi Unify Titles | Ali on Legends & More

WWE Files some Interesting Trademarks

As per Heel by Nature, The WWE has filed some new trademarks. These include:

The Witch

Diamond Mine

The Bridge

Nu Wu

Qi Yue

The Covenanter Quan Tuo, Qiao Liang

Ji Lu

The Hand

These are surely very interesting & only time will tell if they lead to anything.

Kota Ibushi wants to unify Belts



After Kota Ibushi retained both titles last night at Wrestle Kingdom 15, he said in an interview that he would like to unify these titles.

“The IWGP Intercontinental Championship is the greatest belt there is. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship is the strongest belt there is. I want to unify these titles."-Ibushi

“I want it to be both the greatest and the strongest. Nobody has challenged for just one of these titles. Then what does a double championship mean? I want to unify them. Then I will make my ultimate dreams come true.”-Ibushi

Mustafa Ali did not like Legends Night

Ali had a lot to say about exactly how he felt about RAW's Legends Night.

“I am agitated, I’m angry but most of all I’m confused, we dedicated a 3-hour show to old has-beens. You want to call them legends, call them whatever, they’ve had their time. A night like tonight is exactly what is wrong with this company. 3 hours to guys that can barely walk?”-Ali

“I know exactly that the generation before me paved the way but when the hell are you going to let me walk on that path? Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of Retribution not on the show, why? Because we need to hear ‘whatcha gonna do brother?’ again for the seventh million time.”-Ali

