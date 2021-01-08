Evening News 1.8.21 | WWE Talent Pushing for Jay White | NXT Injury Report | MLW Postpones NYC Show | ROH Brodie Lee Tribute | RIP Tommy Lasorda

Evening News 1.8.21 | WWE Talent Pushing for Jay White | NXT Injury Report | MLW Postpones NYC Show | ROH Brodie Lee Tribute | RIP Tommy Lasorda

Author:
Publish date:

WWE Talent Pushing for Jay White

According to WrestleVotes, WWE Talent is pushing to sign & bring in Jay White.  Whether that means a stop in NXT first is not sure, but as we know, the "main" rosters are in need of some more HEEL Star power.

NXT Injury Report 

NXT just had their "PPV" caliber New Year's EVIL this past Wednesday.  Well the WWE has just released a list of injuries coming out of the event

  • Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez suffered bruises and contusions & are considered day-to-day
  • Austin Theory suffered a groin injury when he took a projectile below the belt from Shotzi Blackheart's tank
  • Katrina Cortez has a possible orbital bone injury after taking a stiff spin kick from Xia Li 

MLW Postpones NYC Show

Around May; MLW announced that they would return to NYC & the Melrose Ballroom on 2.4, but according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that show is canceled. 

ROH Tribute to Brodie Lee

ROH will be posting Brodie Lee matches from his time in the company every day through Monday.  You can check the matches out at their YouTube.

Brodie LEe ROH 2.jfif

RIP Tommy Lasorda

We were saddened to hear that MLB legend Tommy Lasorda passed away today at the age of 93.  Mr. Lasorda was the special celebrity guest ring announcer for the Los Angeles segment of WrestleMania 2.

The WWE issued a state on the passing

Tommy Lasorda passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. 

Lasorda will long be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball, but the Baseball Hall of Famer also holds a special place in the history of sports-entertainment. The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania 2.

Lasorda was one of baseball's most beloved ambassadors and spent an incredible 71 years with the Dodgers organizations. The legendary manager led one of the game's most storied franchises to two World Series titles and won over 1,500 games.

WWE extends its condolences to Lasorda's family and friends.

Related Articles

Evening 1.8 AM News
WWE News

Evening News 1.8.21 | WWE Talent Pushing for Jay White | NXT Injury Report | MLW Postpones NYC Show | ROH Brodie Lee Tribute | RIP Tommy Lasorda

Lunch 1.8 AM News
WWE News

Lunchtime News 1.8.21 | Lance Archer to IMPACT | Banks #1 on SI | KONNAN on AEW | Smackdown Preview

1.8 AM News
WWE News

Morning News 1.8.21 | J.R. on Intergender Matches | New Year's Smash Change | MSK | Bryan Wants New Blood |

01-aew-dynamite-vs-nxt-on-usa-tv-ratings-viewership-wednesday-night-wars-2_0
AEW News

AEW Dynamite New Years Smash Night 1 & WWE NXT New Years Evil Viewership/Ratings

1.7 Lunchtime
AEW News

Lunchtime News 1.7.21 | Tonga on Bullet Club | Balor on Kross | Balor & O'Reilly Injured? | Sasha on Snoop | Ben Carter on Video Games | AEW Games Update

1.7 AM NEws
WWE NXT

Morning News 1.7.21 | Bullet Club is Back | Preist Moving Up | MLW Kings of Colosseum Recap | Women's Dusty Classic | Snoop Dog | Punk in The Waiting Room | Redesigned TNT Title

new-years-evil-1
NXT Live Events

WWE NXT: New Years Evil 1/6/21

01-hikaru-shida-vs-thunder-rosa-aew-all-out-2020
AEW News

5 Bold Predictions for AEW in 2021