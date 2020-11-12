Evening News 11.12.20 | Lana Chronicle | Tony Khan Chair Shot | Shane Taylor Promotions

Evening News 11.12.20 | Lana Chronicle | Tony Khan Chair Shot | Lio Rush on MTV | Shane Taylor Promotions

Lana: WWE Chronicle

Lana is not only getting put through tables, but she is also getting an edition of WWE Chronicle.  The documentary will air on the WWE Network on November 21, the day before Survivor Series. The documentary will feature Lana's journey to Survivor Series.

Tony Khan wanted to take Spears Chair Shot

On AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes said that Tony Khan wanted to be the one to take the chair shot from Shawn Spears.

Lio Rush will be on MTV

As per Lio Rush's Twitter, he will be competing in MTV's The Challenge.  You will be able to see it this December. 


Shane Taylor of Ring of Honor has high hopes

Tonight, Shane Taylor from Ring of Honor will be on Putting You Over.  Taylor will touch on his tough upbringing, what it meant to see Ron Simmons beat Vader & what it means to be in Shane Taylor Promotions & what he strives to project.  Taylor will face Kenny King this Monday on ROHTV & is setting his sights for the World Title.

Putting You Over goes live at 9p ET on Twitch.

