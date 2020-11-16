Evening News 11.16.20 | Zelina's Final Straw | Sasha Wants More | Sammy Made The Flight | New BTE Champ

Zelina's Final Straw

As reported by Justin Barrasso, from Sports Illustrated, the final straw for the WWE was when Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) opened an 'OnlyFans' account. This OnlyFans account came after the edict from Vince to shutdown 3rd party streaming accounts (Twitch). Thea's OnlyFan account features exclusive videos and photos of “cosplays, lingerie, & swimsuits” for a monthly subscription fee of $30.

AEW Contract Signing

According to their twitter, this Wednesday's AEW will have the contract signing this for Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega's Dec. 2nd World Championship match.



Sasha wants to do more TV

USA Today spoke to Sasha Banks about her time working on The Mandalorian. Sasha had this to say:

“I’m so thankful for the role of playing Sasha Banks for so long, but it took Mercedes Varnado to put in that work, and it took Mercedes to get through those doors of the WWE and to be able to do ‘Star Wars,’ ” she says. “I’m just so excited to show the world exactly who I am.”

When Sasha was asked if acting was something she would consider pursing, she said:

“Absolutely.”



“I have so many goals and so many things that I would love to do in Hollywood, and so many things that I would love to do outside of WWE that I’m making possible,” she said. “So keep on watching in 2021. I’m going to keep on killing it and crush all my dreams.”

For the FULL INTERVIEW from USA TODAY Click HERE

Inner Circle on their way to Vegas

Thanks to a tweet from Sammy Guevara, we can confirm that he has made the flight with the rest of the Inner Circle & they are on their way to Las Vegas. Stay Tuned for more on this breaking story.

New BTE Champion

The reign of Trent is over. Today on BTE, Trent challenged John Silver to a game of bottle flipping. After a riveting contest, Silver dethroned Trent by a score of 3-1 to become the NEW BTE Champion!