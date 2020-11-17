Evening News 11.17.20 | Marti Belle | Lucha Libre Series | Out in the Ring Doc. | New Day in Gears of War 5 | PRIMETIME Live

Marti Belle is a Free Agent

Marti tweeted earlier today a heartfelt tweet thanking the NWA for the opporunity, great memories, & experience. She goes on to say that she is no longer with the NWA & is now a Free Agent. Do you see her showing up somewhere? Whatever is next for Marti, I am sure it will be GREAT!



For an in depth interview with Marti Belle, check out This is The NWA Pod spot

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



"Heroes of Lucha Libre" Series

The streaming service CRACKLE announced earlier; via a press release, that a new series entitled "Heroes of Lucha Libre" will be coming out to their service Nov. 25th. It will be a 11-part series. The series will showcase such greats as; Rey Mysterio Jr., Tinieblas Jr , Alushe, Dragon Lee, Blue Demon, and Mil Mascaras.

Out in the Ring Documentary

Tonight on Putting You Over, the director of the Out in the Ring Documentary will be on to discuss the project, their message & the difficulties in producing a project of this nature.



Putting You Over is LIVE every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 9p ET on Twitch.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



The New Day in Gears of War 5

Xavier Woods announced on his twitter today that The New Day (Xavier, Kofi & Big E) will be downloadable character in Gears of War 5.

1 / 5





UWN LIVE Tonight

Tonight on United Wrestling Network's PRIMETIME Live

Ray Rosas vs. Andy Brown- Hollywood Heritage Championship:



Richie Slade vs. 1 Called Manders

Danny Limelight vs. Clark Connors

Slice Boogie vs. Keita Murray

Ruby Raze vs. Lindsay Snow

ORDER UWN PRIMETIME Live on FITE.tv