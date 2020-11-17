Evening News 11.17.20 | Marti Belle | Lucha Libre Series | Out in the Ring Doc. | New Day in Gears of War 5 | PRIMETIME Live

Evening News 11.17.20 | Marti Belle | Lucha Libre Series | Out in the Ring Doc. | New Day in Gears of War 5 | PRIMETIME Live

Author:
Publish date:

Marti Belle is a Free Agent

Marti tweeted earlier today a heartfelt tweet thanking the NWA for the opporunity, great memories, & experience.  She goes on to say that she is no longer with the NWA & is now a Free Agent.  Do you see her showing up somewhere?  Whatever is next for Marti, I am sure it will be GREAT!


For an in depth interview with Marti Belle, check out This is The NWA Pod spot


"Heroes of Lucha Libre" Series

The streaming service CRACKLE announced earlier; via a press release, that a new series entitled "Heroes of Lucha Libre" will be coming out to their service Nov. 25th.  It will be a 11-part series.  The series will showcase such greats as; Rey Mysterio Jr., Tinieblas Jr , Alushe, Dragon Lee, Blue Demon, and Mil Mascaras.

Out in the Ring Documentary 

Tonight on Putting You Over, the director of the Out in the Ring Documentary will be on to discuss the project, their message & the difficulties in producing a project of this nature.  

Putting You Over is LIVE every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 9p ET on Twitch.

out-in-the-ring-


The New Day in Gears of War 5

Xavier Woods announced on his twitter today that The New Day (Xavier, Kofi & Big E) will be downloadable character in Gears of War 5.

NEwDayGears

1 / 5



UWN LIVE Tonight

Tonight on United Wrestling Network's PRIMETIME Live

  • Ray Rosas vs. Andy Brown-Hollywood Heritage Championship:
  • Richie Slade vs. 1 Called Manders
  • Danny Limelight vs. Clark Connors
  • Slice Boogie vs. Keita Murray
  • Ruby Raze vs. Lindsay Snow

ORDER UWN PRIMETIME Live on FITE.tv

Related Articles

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (11/16/20)

Evening 11.17 (1)
WWE News

Evening News 11.17.20 | Marti Belle | Lucha Libre Series | Out in the Ring Doc. | New Day in Gears of War 5 | PRIMETIME Live

ipmact-wrestling-deonna-1601643246 (1)
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 WWE Mae Young Classic Participants Who've Appeared On Impact Wrestling

Lunchtime 11.17 (1)
WWE News

Lunchtime News 11.17.20 | Rascals Final Match | Tyson Fury on Taker | J.R. on the NWA | WWE Twitter Hacked

AM 11.17
WWE News

Morning News 11.17.20 | LSG on ROH | Sasha Banks Star Wars Card | Lana | NXT's Skyler Storey | Hammerstone

Em_df8YXIAIxpXR
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap & Summary (11/16/20)

20201116_rawpreview_fc_retributionleeriddlebraun_monday--69d08fa562e3815d51c831f43bb739be
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE Coverage with Kevin C. Sullivan (11/16/2020)

YB-Killing-The-Business
AEW News

Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues | Out Tommorow!