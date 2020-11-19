Evening News 11.19.20 | New Inner Circle Member | Taker on "Hot Ones" | Liv Morgan Doc | Taker Rap Video | McGregor

New Inner Circle Member

The Inner Circle went to Vegas to celebrate MJF & WARDLOW joining the Inner Cirlce, as well as Jericho's birthday. Well, as we saw last night, it was one EPIC trip. At the end of it all, the Inner Circle had a new member. ELVIS



The Undertaker on "Hot Ones"

The Undertaker consumes some very hot food & gives us insight on his early days, motorcycles, locker room beef & more. Check it out!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Josiah Williams' Tribute to The Undertaker

Josiah Williams & the WWE have released a special Wrestle & Flow tribute to The Undertaker.



The Undertaker is on Cameo

As per WWE's Twitter, The Undertaker is on Cameo. Enough Said.





Liv Morgan Documentary

On November 29th, the WWE Network will release a documentary on Liv Morgan. Liv Forever will go behind the scenes of Liv's life as a WWE superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Conor McGregor is BACK!

As per McGregor's publication, The Mac Life on twitter, Conor McGregor has signed for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23 at UFC 257.





What to Watch Tonight

-Pro Wrestling Report | PrimeTime LIVE with Shane Helms

-SWE Fury Ep. 130 7p ET

-Devotion Championship Wrestling Ep. 36





