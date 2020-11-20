Evening News 11.20.20 | Battle Royal at Survivor Series | AEW & MLW working together | Taker's Tik-Tok | "Blood Brothers"

Battle Royal on Survivor Series Kickoff Show

The WWE has confirmed, on WWE.com & their twitter, that a dual branded battle royal will be held & be on this weekend's Survivor Series.  

AEW & MLW Working Together?

AS we reported earlier on Talk is Jericho's newest episode with MLW's founder, Court Bauer, talked about having conversations with Tony Khan about working alongside AEW.  For more on that, CLICK HERE.


The Undertaker on Tik-Tok

Well, the social media onslaught of The Undertaker continues & today he put out his first Tik-Tok.  The Undertaker's Tik-Tok can be found HERE.


Cody & Dustin's Double or Nothing Figures

Cody & Dustin Rhodes had one epic match at AEW's 1st Official PPV, Double or Nothing.  Now that historic match has been captured in figure form.  Ringside Collectibles have released Special Edition of the two brothers from that night.  The figures are called  "Blood Brothers"  The exclusive figures can be found HERE.


Stick & Stay with us all weekend for news, reviews & interviews.  Have a wonderful weekend.  Enjoy Smackdown & The Survivor Series.

