Evening News 11.24.20 | Moxley Oral Sessions | NWA SHOCKWAVE | Buddy Games | Military Makeover

Moxley Oral Sessions

Jon Moxley was on Renee Parquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, which dropped today.  Moxley talked about being famous, an introvert, WWE Superstars being independent contractors & a story about a special night the couple had in Times Square.  Listen to the FULL Oral Session Below


NWA SHOCKWAVE

The NWA announced on their YouTube today that the company has announced will have a new weekly show called “Shockwave".  The new weekly show will debut on Tuesday, December 1st at 6:00 PM ET on their YouTube account.  Check out the announcement below


Buddy Games

WWE Studios released their newest movie, Buddy Games, today.  You can see Buddy Games HERE.  Watch the trailer below.



Lacey Evans on Military Makeover

Military Makeover in a show that honors veterans and service members by enlisting designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

Being a veteran herself, Lacey Evans joins Military Makeover & sympathizes with families who have had difficult post-military experiences. She knows what it’s like to live in struggle and wants to help those who need it.

“I’ve lost my father, I’ve lost my house… I know what it’s like to hurt. I served in the U.S. Marine Corps and I’ve seen brothers and sisters who’ve hurt as well. I feel like it’s important that everyone from superstars to regular people do what they can to stop the hate and the meanness, and help each other!” —Lacey Evans




