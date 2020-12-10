Evening News 12.10.20 | Charisma is King | MOTH v. Young Goat | Ethan Page Future Endeavor | Owen Hart Action Figure

Evening News 12.10.20 | Charisma is King | MOTH v. Young Goat | Ethan Page Future Endeavor | Owen Hart Action Figure

Charisma is King

Triple H spoke at this week’s Learfield IMG College Intercollegiate Athletics Forum.  During his lecture, Triple H talked about what the WWE looks for when recruiting wrestlers to the performance center.

“For us, charisma is king,” said Levesque. “I’m looking for that person, male or female, that walks into a room and you’re drawn to them. That just has that charisma factor.”-Triple H 

“You’re looking for the people that have the skillset … but it’s funny for me, I’ll take heart and hunger. … They’ll work a lot harder and they might make mistakes, but in those mistakes you’ll find excellence. And they’ll go above and beyond to prove themselves.”-Triple H

Lio Rush v. Myron Reed for Middleweight Championship

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush as one of its main events for KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. 

Ethan Page's Future Endeavors

Ethan Page's contract for IMPACT Wrestling runs out at the end of 2020.  He has wrapped up his last tapings with IMPACT Wrestling & the world awaits what is next for All-Ego Ethan Page.  Well, Page pulled the curtain back a little today in his YouTube video entitled "Possibly Ethan Page's Last Impact! Wrestling Vlog"

All-Ego ends this video by asking his fans:

“wish me luck in my future endeavors, because I fucking need it.”-Ethan Page

Owen Hart Action Figure

Awhile back, Pro Wrestling Tees signed a deal with the Owen Hart Foundation to release merchandise.  We had seen some shirts released earlier in the year, but the deal also included the release of a Micro Brawler.  Well, that figure sold out in record time & if you want one now, it will cost you.  We do not know if more Micro Brawlers will be made. 

