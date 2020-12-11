Evening News 12.11.10 | Fighters Win in UFC Antitrust Case | Keith Lee Sent Back to the PC | Omega on IMPACT Again | Thunderdome Debuts at The Trop

Fighters Get Big Win in UFC Antitrust Case

1200 former & current UFC fighters got class action certified by a Nevada District court judge. This is a big win for fighters in an antitrust case against the UFC. This case has been ongoing for 6 years now.

What this means is the case now becomes consolidated & each fighter (former & current) do not need to file separately. As opposed to filing around 1200 files seperatley, there is now just one case.

Former UFC fighter Cung Le heads up the suit & claims that the UFC is "an illegal monopoly" against other MMA promotions, which Le claims is an attempt to drive down fighter pay.

"This is an enormous win for all UFC fighters, past, present and future,"-Le



"For too long, the UFC has taken advantage of fighters by monopolizing the industry, and cheated fighters out of millions of dollars each year. Today's decision by Judge Boulware means our case can proceed for all UFC fighters that are part of the class."-Le

At this time, the UFC has not settled on the case that could require them to pay $5 billion dollars to fighters. MMA Experts state that this is a significant ruling for the fighters & a precedent could be set outside of the realm of the MMA for a monopsony case vs. a monopoly case.



Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more on this story.

Keith Lee heading back to the Performance Center

As per PWInsider, Vince wanted some main roster wrestlers to head back to the Performance Center.

"refining and improving their in-ring skills."-Vince on what he wanted them to work on

According to PWInsider, the following wrestlers will be working with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak down at the Performance Center:

Otis

Keith Lee

Dabbo Kato

Dio Maddin

Omos

Omega heading back to IMPACT on Dec. 15

Impact Wrestling confirmed that Kenny Omega will be on the 12.15.20 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. This is the first IMPACT after this weekends Final Resolution PPV. There is not other information at the moment.





Thunderdome at The Trop & Smackdown Preview

The Thunderdome will make it's debut at Tropicana field tonight with Smackdown LIVE!

For an in depth preview on Smackdown tonight; CLICK HERE