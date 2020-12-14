Evening News 12.14.20 | Flair & Austin | Owens on Goldberg | Deonna Purrazzo on Joining IMPACT | Bret says Vince Killed Tag Team Wrestling | Elias on Chasing Glory

Straight Up with Steve Austin S.2

Straight Up with Steve Austin is returning for season 2 & one of the guests will be Charlotte Flair. Other guests that will be featured in Season 2 are; ert Kreischer, Brett Favre, Ice-T, Luke Combs, Tiffany Haddish, Joel McHale, and Steve-O. You can see Flair in the Season 2 Trailer Below & the premiere of season 2 debuts on January 11th after WWE RAW.

Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo joined Sitting Ringside with David Penzer & said that joining IMPACT was scary for her.

“It was a little scary for me at first to come to those tapings towards the end of May. When I was in WWE, I had some of my best friends with me. To be walking into a new place, not that I didn’t know anyone, but just to be on my own, it was really scary and intimidating for me. But, there are a great group of girls who make up our women’s division. They are great athletes but even better people who, right off the bat, made me feel comfortable and were really excited that I was going to be part of the team.”-Purrazzo on joining IMPACT Wrestling

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out the Full Interview Below

Kevin Owens would love to work with Goldberg again.

Kevin Owens spoke with Metro.UK & said that he would be very interested in wrestling Goldberg again. Owens is only up for wrestling Goldberg again, as long as it is not a squash match, like the one we saw at Fastlane in 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I’d love to work with him again if he was here to work. I’m not saying this is his fault, but he’s not – his career has never been about long matches or anything like that. To me, I don’t see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean? I’d love to work with him again if you got to do a story beyond – all we did was, what, two weeks, maybe three weeks? If we got to do some cool stuff, and some cool promos, exchange back and forth, and then have a quality match, that’d be great. But that’s just not usually what he’s here for."-Owens on Goldberg



Bret Hart says Vince Killed Tag Team Wrestling

On Confessions Of The Hitman, Bret talked about how Vince handled tag teag wrestling. Bret went on to say that Vince just let some amazing tag teams die.

“There were so many great teams. It’s sad if you look at tag team wrestling today, where it has gone because they let it die out a little. But it always had its own history and its own style. A tag team wrestling match is so much different than any match on the card. It’s a completely different kind of strategy to the match and building it up. And the matchups – there are four guys in the ring and you team up Andre [The Giant] and Haku, as an example, against me and Jim ‘The Anvil’. It’s like, people go, ‘What’s going to happen in this?’ Me and Jim working over Andre can happen. Two guys on one. It was just fun to play up the psychology of how would The Hart Foundation fare against that team or The Rougeaus? They tag in and out all the time and they have a certain style.”-Bret



“I think it’s my understanding that Vince McMahon got sick of tag team wrestling and is no longer a fan of it. And that’s so sad that he kind of singlehandedly killed a part of the wrestling business that was so important.”-Bret



Elias on Chasing Glory

Elias spoke with Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory. He told a story about how, when he was in NXT, he was told to fix his character. This led to The Drifter, but if he didn’t go with that character, then Elias might have been wished the best in his future endeavors.



“One thing I became very aware of is that the people who said ‘no’ at my tryout, they were now in charge at my job and their minds didn’t change. William Regal always said yes, liked me, and got me through, but the people that said no, they were running the show. I didn’t know anybody in the business, so I’m an outsider to their crew and they can be protective in their circle. I was put on the list to be fired, multiple times in NXT. I was made aware of it two different times. You can imagine walking into work knowing ‘that guy right there wants to fire me.’ It makes you walk on eggshells, there’s extra pressure. There were a lot of ups and downs.”-Elias



“I had been pulled aside by the head of NXT at the time and he was like, ‘Listen, you have to come up with something for us and give us something. We’ll examine you in 30 days and maybe you’ll be better off somewhere else. Not everyone is meant to be a WWE superstar. Come to me with everything you’ve got and we’ll break it down.’”-Elias



“Over the next 30 days, I put together a character I refer to as The Judge or The Drifter, which is eventually what I became. I put together a vignette, merchandise, ways to debut, feuds, a whole packet. I presented it to him and he said, ‘This is good. Let’s meet and talk about it.’ He brings me into this roundtable room and everyone is there. Dusty Rhodes, Nick Dinsmore, everyone who worked there. He sits down, has my packet, and goes, ‘We all looked at it, it’s really good.’ Shoves it to the side and goes, ‘What else you got?’ I’m like, ‘….What?’ ‘What else you got?’”-Elias



“‘I spent the last 30 days making sure this was great. That’s what I put my effort into. You said it was good.’ ‘Yeah, it’s good, what else you got? Here’s the deal. I’m going to turn the lights off. When I turn the lights back on, you’re gonna give me something new.’ He turns the lights off, when he turns them back on, I start yelling at everyone in Italian. Dusty Rhodes goes, ‘Holy shit.’ Nick Dinsmore is like, ‘I got goosebumps.’ The guy that put me on the spot is like, ‘There it is.’”-Elias

Thanks to Fightful for the quotes.

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for our LIVE Coverage of RAW & our ROH TV Ep. 482 Recap

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!