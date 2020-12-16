Evening News 12.16.20 | Callis on Power | Invasion Angle on AEW Tonight? | Tama Tonga Coming For Omega? | Talent missing AEW Tonight | News on NWA Tapings

Don Callis on Power

Don Callis was on the IMPACT Wrestling's Press Pass today & one of the takeaways from it was that Callis & Kenny have power & they do not negotiate with anybody.  Their is no IMPACT'AEW Partnership.

For more takeaways from the Press Pass today; CLICK HERE

Invasion Angle tonight on AEW?

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows reunited with Kenny Omega last night on IMPACT Wrestling.  We also know that Omega, Anderson & Gallows will be taking on Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns at Hard to Kill.  Well, Anderson & Gallows put out some interesting tweets today & we found out from Vanessa, from Putting You Over, that Callis is in Jacksonville tonight.  Could we be seeing an Invasion angle tonight?

Tama Tonga Coming for Omega?

It seems Tama Tonga of The Bullet Club has also tweeted something tonight.


We will just have to tune in to AEW tonight & find out!

Jake The Snake to miss AEW Tonight

Jake The Snake Roberts tweeted out today that he will not be standing alongside Lance Archer & miss AEW Dynamite.  Roberts is just under the weather & it is not COVID related.  

Wardlow to miss AEW tonight & 14-man Tag Match Changed

AEW stated on their twitter that Warlow is unable to travel to Wednesday's Dynamite due to a family matter. So the 14-man match is now a 12-man tag match & Brandom Cutler will be pulled from the other team.

NWA Taping Soon

Serena Deeb, the current NWA Women's Champion, recently spoke to The Hashtag Show & she had this to say on the current status of the NWA.

"For the foreseeable future, I'm really excited. NWA is probably starting back up again with some tapings in January or early next year. My intention as champion is to defend it all over the world. I would love to be a platform to showcase other women. The possibilities are endless,"-Serena Deeb



What to Watch Tonight

7p ET MLW Fusion

8p ET NXT
8p ET AEW Dynamite

