Evening News 12.2.20 | Cena The Author | Tribute To The Troops | Hebner | Wednesday Night Wrestling Previews

Cena to pen two inspirational books

As per Hollywood Reporter, John Cena will be coming out with two inspirational books. Set to release in April 2021, Cena will have a children's book & a inspirational book that is conprised of quotes he has put out on twitter. If you do not follow Cena on twitter, do it now. For more of an in depth breakdown of this news; CLICK HERE.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Tribute To The Troops

Tribute for the Troops will be this THIS SUNDAY & two matches were announced today.



Drew McIntyre v. The Miz (non-title match).



Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair v. Natalya & Bayley



Brian Hebner is watching the clock

The son of Earl Hebner, Brian Hebner tweeted that he is counting down the time. Nobody really knows that this means, but Ricky Starks replied saying "freedom soon." Maybe it is the time left before he is a free agent. Maybe it means he loves Christmas. Only time will tell.



Wednesday Night Wrestling is HERE

Wednesday is the night for wrestling. MLW, NXT & AEW are all on Wednesday. So here is what to what & the previews. Also, stick and stay for LIVE Coverage & Recaps\

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MLW Fusion 112 | 7p ET



NXT | 8p ET



AEW; Winter is Coming | 8p ET







Enjoy Wrestling Tonight