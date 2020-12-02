Evening News 12.2.20 | Cena The Author | Tribute To The Troops | Hebner | Wednesday Night Wrestling Previews
Cena to pen two inspirational books
As per Hollywood Reporter, John Cena will be coming out with two inspirational books. Set to release in April 2021, Cena will have a children's book & a inspirational book that is conprised of quotes he has put out on twitter. If you do not follow Cena on twitter, do it now. For more of an in depth breakdown of this news; CLICK HERE.
Tribute To The Troops
Tribute for the Troops will be this THIS SUNDAY & two matches were announced today.
Drew McIntyre v. The Miz (non-title match).
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair v. Natalya & Bayley
Brian Hebner is watching the clock
The son of Earl Hebner, Brian Hebner tweeted that he is counting down the time. Nobody really knows that this means, but Ricky Starks replied saying "freedom soon." Maybe it is the time left before he is a free agent. Maybe it means he loves Christmas. Only time will tell.
Wednesday Night Wrestling is HERE
Wednesday is the night for wrestling. MLW, NXT & AEW are all on Wednesday. So here is what to what & the previews. Also, stick and stay for LIVE Coverage & Recaps\
MLW Fusion 112 | 7p ET
NXT | 8p ET
AEW; Winter is Coming | 8p ET
Enjoy Wrestling Tonight