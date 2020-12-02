Evening News 12.2.20 | Cena The Author | Tribute To The Troops | Hebner | Wednesday Night Wrestling Previews

Evening News 12.2.20 | Cena The Author | Tribute To The Troops | Hebner | Wednesday Night Wrestling Previews

Author:
Publish date:

Cena to pen two inspirational books

As per Hollywood Reporter, John Cena will be coming out with two inspirational books.  Set to release in April 2021, Cena will have a children's book & a inspirational book that is conprised of quotes he has put out on twitter.   If you do not follow Cena on twitter, do it now.  For more of an in depth breakdown of this news; CLICK HERE.

hi-res-b5162b374f33e77e59e59b3f07dceb88_crop_north


Tribute To The Troops

Tribute for the Troops will be this THIS SUNDAY & two matches were announced today.  

Drew McIntyre v. The Miz (non-title match). 

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair v. Natalya & Bayley


Brian Hebner is watching the clock

The son of Earl Hebner, Brian Hebner tweeted that he is counting down the time.  Nobody really knows that this means, but Ricky Starks replied saying "freedom soon."  Maybe it is the time left before he is a free agent.  Maybe it means he loves Christmas.  Only time will tell.


Wednesday Night Wrestling is HERE

Wednesday is the night for wrestling.  MLW, NXT & AEW are all on Wednesday.  So here is what to what & the previews.  Also, stick and stay for LIVE Coverage & Recaps\

MLW Fusion 112 | 7p ET

NXT | 8p ET

AEW; Winter is Coming | 8p ET



Enjoy Wrestling Tonight

Related Articles

NXT-Logo-2019
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/2

Evening News 12.2
WWE News

Evening News 12.2.20 | Cena The Author | Tribute To The Troops | Hebner | Wednesday Night Wrestling Previews

20201202_171455
WWE News

New WWE Recruits Reporting to the WWE Performance Center

nxt
WWE NXT

NXT Preview: 12/2

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Raw Rating & Viewership 11/30/20

hi-res-b5162b374f33e77e59e59b3f07dceb88_crop_north
WWE News

John Cena set to Release Two Inspirational Books Next Year

Lunchtime News 12.2
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.2.20 | RIP Pat Patterson

Wednesday-Night-War-WWE-NXT-AEW
WWE NXT

Is The Wednesday Night War A Fair Fight?