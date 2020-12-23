Evening News 12.22.20 | Drew Pranked Vince | WWE Stone Cold Trademark | Stratusfaction in NXT | IMPACT Wrestling on XUMO & More

Drew pranked Vince

In the most recent Broken Skull Sessions, McIntyre was in a promo class led by The Chairman of the board. In the promo, Drew was suppose to bring it home with a big finish & well, I think he did just that. Check it out:

WWE Suspends Stone Cold Trademark Battle

NFL player, Chris Jones has a soda company called "Stone Cold" & the WWE has been battling over the use of it because it infringes on their "Stone Cold" trademark & "Stone Cold Steve Austin" trademark.





ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As reported by Heel By Nature, the WWE filed a motion on December 15th to have Jones’ trademark suspended by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This will allow the parties 30 days to work on a settlement.

Trish Stratus working with NXT

Trish Stratus recently say down with Women’s Wrestling Talk where she was asked if she would ever think about helping up & coming talent at NXT.

“I like the idea of it,” she said. “The reality is the road and I just can’t do the road because of my family. At this point, I just couldn’t go back on the road. I’d love to contribute in some way. It was nice to go back and work with the girls and see how their minds work. Working with Fit again, it got me stimulated. Him and I, we just have that connection when we were working together, we would literally come up with ideas and finish each other’s thoughts. We could put some good matches together and do co-agenting. I’ve talked to Matt Bloom about possibly going to NXT. We’ve talked on a number of occasions, but the right time has never come about to do that.”-Trish Stratus on the idea of working down at NXT

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

IMPACT Wrestling on XUMO

AXS TV Press Release

TORONTO (December 22, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today a partnership with leading OTT service XUMO—bringing the Company’s IMPACT Wrestling Channel to the more than 24 million unique users on the platform.

Specializing in over-the-top VOD and live premium digital channels, XUMO gives users the power to instantly access their favorite programs via smart TVs, and mobile and streaming device integrations. Through its broad, multi-screen distribution network, XUMO further expands IMPACT Wrestling’s reach across the United States, delivering the promotion’s high-quality professional wrestling content each month to the platform’s millions of users.

“This landmark partnership with XUMO provides us with a unique opportunity to bring the IMPACT Wrestling Channel to nearly 50 percent of smart TVs in the United States,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Fight Media Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling. “We look forward to sharing our expansive library of high-quality professional wrestling programming with XUMO’s users, giving them the ultimate viewing experience with iconic matches, engaging stories and exclusive original series.”

“For almost two decades, IMPACT Wrestling has blazed a trail as one of the world’s most popular franchises of its kind,” said Stefan Van Engen, SVP of partnerships and programming at XUMO. “XUMO is dedicated to providing our viewers with the absolute best in premium entertainment, making the IMPACT Wrestling Channel’s eclectic offerings the perfect complement to our growing lineup. We are excited to build on this strong partnership with IMPACT as we move into 2021.”

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel boasts more than 1,000 hours of new and classic original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles; as well as IMPACT’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rhino and Tommy Dreamer, X-Division Champion Manik, former NFL player Moose, established stars Sami Calllihan, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Heath, Brian Myers and The Motor City Machine Guns. The IMPACT roster also features the hard-hitting Knockouts Division, with reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Kiera Hogan and others.

IMPACT programming is televised globally in 120 countries including AXS TV in the US, as well as Mexico and the Commonwealth Of Independent States, Latin America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Africa, India and Russia. IMPACT content is also conveniently accessible via YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

About XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 200 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service reaches 24 million unique monthly users via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News Channel, America’s Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Ten 2 and Eurosport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.