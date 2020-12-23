Evening News 12.23.20 | Rousey Broken Vertebrae | Slammy Stolen | LeRae Injury Update | AEW Signing a Fatu? | AEW, NXT Preview

Rousey broken vertebrae

Ronda Rousey spoke with Digital Spy recently & in that interview she was asked her time in the WWE & when we may see her in a WWE ring again. Here is her reply:

“All I wanted to do between shows is lay down with my legs up and traveling you’re just sitting upright all the time and my back would kill me. So the actual act of traveling I do not miss it all, it was the absolute worse.”



“My bottom vertebrae in my back is actually broken in half. So that has something to do with it. But traveling on a broken back is the absolute worst. I love being home on my extra firm Tempur-Pedic mattress every night.”-Ronda Rousey

Street Profits Slammys Stolen

The Street Profits won two Slammys today (Breakout Superstar of the Year, and Tag Team of the year), but then they were stolen. It appears that Billie Kay was seen posing with two Slammys, but she never won any.

Candice LeRae gives us an injury update

Candice LeRae spoke with PW Insider & informed us the state if her injury suffered at WAR GAMES.

“It was a deep tissue…all the cartilage and stuff just got mushed, and I mean, for days after I went up to people like, ‘It’s not broken’ and medical staff were like that’s so crazy because everybody was convinced that it was broken. I’m trying not to cry when they’re telling me it’s broken because I’m like, ‘I want kids, I don’t have time to take any time off right now, we gotta keep this show going,’ and there was still a part of me going, ‘Maybe it’s not broken,’ because my body has endured a lot of things in my almost 18 years of doing this, maybe it’s not broken, but it wasn’t.”-Candice LeRae

Could AEW be signing, The Rock's cousin, Sefa Fatu

"The Problem", Sefa Fatu, tweeted something today very interesting. As you can see, Sefa is standing in front of an AEW brick wall. Sefa Fatu has been wrestling for some INDIE promotions, most recently GCW. Sefa Fatu is Rikishi’s youngest son, brother to The Usos, and cousin of Roman Reigns and The Rock.



AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight

Jurassic Express vs. Dark Order

Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

Pac vs. The Butcher

Sting Gets Interviewed by Tony Schiavone

Hikaru Shida in Action

Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

As well as, Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford announce their Wedding Date

For a more in depth preview of AEW Holiday Bash, Click HERE.

NXT Preview

The Way hosts ‘A Very Gargano Christmas’

Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

Bronson Reed returns

Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly look back at NXT Takeover 31

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (c) vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain :Street Fight for NXT Tag Team Titles:

For a more in depth preview of NXT, click HERE.