Evening News 12.3.20 | Eugene On The Rock | Wardlow On WWE | STING PWT Record & More

Eugene on how The Rock helped him

Chris Van Vliet sat down with Eugene & they talked about a plethora of topics. Van Vliet asked Chris Dinsmore (Eugene) on how The Rock took his character to the next level:

"When they put me in the ring with The Rock, that elevated me like oh my God. Then people knew who I was and then fans really got endeared to me because I was The Rock's friend. They liked Eugene and he was funny and he was building, but that just put it over the top. It went from a slow build to oh my God, you're a top guy now. You're made."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out the full interview HERE



Wardlow on his journey, not going with WWE & chicken

Wardlow was recently on AEW Restricted. Here is a synopsis of the episode:

Wardlow is the newest member of the Inner Circle, and eating chicken is his third favorite thing to do after wrestling and working out! He chronicles his journey to AEW, his cage match against Cody and why his loss to Hangman Adam Page remains one of his favorite matches so far. Wardlow also details his WWE tryout, his training in a dungeon in Cleveland and how he ended up in the Pittsburgh indie wrestling scene. He talks DC comics, his love of Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, developing the devastating corner knee strike and his lone wolf mentality.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

STING sets PWTs Record

We all saw the debut of STING on AEW last night. Well, STING also came with merch. As per PWT's owner, Ryan Barkan on Instagram, STING's new AEW shirt has set a record for the most shirts sold in a 24 hour period. New AEW star Sting has set a new record for merchandise sales on the Pro Wrestling Tees website.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Check out the Debut Episode of WNW Premium: RawViews Episode 1

In this episode Tom and Stephen discuss the upcoming Wargames Network Special for NXT. Also, they talk about the business side of AEW working with Impact and how it could be paid off. STING makes his return to Wrestling on TNT with his debut at Winter is Coming and breakdown everything that happened on the Wednesday Night War from 12/2/20.