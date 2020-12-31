Evening News 12.31.20 | WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee | Smackdown Change | Zicky Dice Update | Omega Trademarks | Unaired Brodie Tribute | Dusty Classic | AEW Figures Update

WWE Tribute Video to Brodie Lee

The WWE waiting till Thursday to release their tribute video for John Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper). Check out the video below.

Seth Rollins Smackdown Return Pushed Back

The WWE tweeted out last week that Seth Rollins would be returning to Smackdown tomorrow, but that is no longer the case. The tweet has since been removed & there is not mention of Rollins on the breakdown of Smackdown.



Tommorow on Smackdown we will have:

Roman Reigns is set to make a special request for management

Big E v. King Corbin

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair v. Bayley & Carmella

Zicky Dice Contract Update

Zicky Dice has been counting down the days & time is almost up. The former NWA TV Champion will become a Free Agent on January 1st. Dice has been linked to training with WWE talent, as well as, Doc Gallows from IMPACT Wrestling. But it seems that he is now eyeing AEW. It seems that Zicky Dice is playing the cards he is dealt & only time will tell where the OUTLANDISH One lands.

Kenny Omega Files Trademarks

Kenny Omega has filed for the trademarks for "The Cleaner" & the Omega logo. These trades were filed for use in wrestling, merchandise & supplements.

Unaired AEW Brodie Lee Testimony Videos

AEW posted an unaired video tribute which feature comments from Dustin Rhodes, Christopher Daniels & others. Check it out below.

Dusty Classic Returns

Last night on NXT, it was announced that The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. NXT stated that the tournament will return in two weeks.

AEW Action Figures Walmart Exclusivity Ends

As per Thomas Fenton

Jazwares (producer of All Elite Wrestling action figures) exclusive license to Walmart for distribution ends at midnight tonight. Beginning as soon as tomorrow January 1st AEW figures will be available at Target stores nationwide and will also be coming to Amazon. Jeremy Padawer president of Jazwares has confirmed this information. Jeremy formally helped create and reshape the WWE line with the toy line Jakks Pacific from 1996-2009.

For everybody here at Wrestling News World, Happy New Year & thanks for sticking & staying with us for news, reviews & interviews. See You in 2021!