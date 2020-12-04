Evening News 12.4.20 | Final Battle Card Update | Statlander Update | Vertvixen | AEW Preempted | Punk Puts Over McAfee

Evening News 12.4.20 | Final Battle Card Update | Statlander Update | Vertvixen | AEW Preempted | Punk Puts Over McAfee

6-Man Titles added to ROH's Final Battle 

Early in the day, we talked about the Fatal 4-way that was added to ROH's Final Battle.  It was announced today that Shane Taylor Promotions (Moses, Kaun & Shane Taylor) will take on MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus & Flamita) for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships.

six-man-champioship-678x381

Ring of Honor Final Battle 2020 will be on December 18th


Chris Statlander on her recovery

Christatlander joined Brandi Rhodes on Shot of Brandi.  On the show, Brandi asked Statlander how her recovery was going.

“Pretty good, going well. I’ve heard that I’m a little bit, maybe two weeks ahead of where most people are at. Maybe it’s just my alien genetics or something but, I don’t know. I just work out very hard. Every day, I do way too much rehab but it’s more of a mental challenge than it is a physical challenge for sure. Being just sitting on the sidelines and watching everybody else and you’re just like, ‘I just — like that’s my family and I can’t even help them.’”-Statlander

Check out the entire episode of Shot of Brandi Below



Vertvixen on Putting You Over

Vertvixen was on Putting You Over this week.  In the spot, she talked about finally finding her passion & what she was meant to do.  She also talked about Cosplay, Twitch & getting fake proposals.  Sit back, relax & enjoy this interview with another up & coming talent out of Texas.

 

AEW may get preempted by the NBA on 12.23

The NBA schedule is out & the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are scheduled for Wednesday 23rd. This game is set for 7:30 and is listed to be on TNT.  No word as of yet what AEW will do.  Click HERE for more on this.

AEWMoved

CM Punk puts over Pat McAfee & Rhea Ripley

While everybody waits for Punk to show up somewhere, he continues to tweet & drive the internet wrestling community insane.  Punk tweeted earlier about NXT roster, McAfee & Rhea Ripley.

A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that Pat McAfee is a better promo than everyone on the show(s).-CM Punk 




