Evening News 12.9.20 | Belair on Heyman | EC Free | WWN Live League Wars | NXT Preview

Bianca Belair on Paul Heyman

Bianca Belair did an interview with Metro & she talked about what it meant to hear Heyman describe her as the "future" of the women's division.  

“To hear Paul Heyman saying those words about me, even though we didn’t win at Survivor Series, I was able to shine, I call myself the BEST of WWE and it’s one thing for me to say it, but to hear someone like Paul Heyman say that, really just builds the confidence in me” -Bianca Belair


EC3 could be a Free Agent again

As per Fightful, EC3 could be a free agent again come 2021.  We have seen EC3 show up at IMPACT for a bit & currently he will be wrestling Jay Briscoe at ROH's Final Battle on Dec. 18th.  As of right now; we do not know where EC3 may go, but we do know wherever he goes, he will control his narrative.  

WWN Live League Wars

A new series from WWN Live called  League Wars will debut on December 20.

League Wars will have seasons & each episode will consist of independent wrestling promotions.  Each season will be eight episodes long.  The finale will consist of talent from all the promotions included in the episodes.  They will compete in a one-night tournament to crown a League War Season Winner.  

The first episode will feature AR Fox's WWA4 Pro Wrestling.

For more on this;



NXT Fallout from War Games

Tonight on NXT:

  • Finn Balor returns to NXT with a message.  We have not seen Balor since NXT TakeOver 31.
  • NXT also announced Cameron Grimes vs. Tommaso Ciampa
  • And more

For more of an in depth preview on NXT,

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for LIVE Coverage of NXT, AEW & a recap or MLW.

