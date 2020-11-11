Evening News | G.O.D v FTR? | Canon Wulf Is Back | NXT's Incoming Class

Good Evening, while you enjoy your dinner & prepare for NXT & AEW tonight; here is some news:



Tama Tonga hints at AEW match with FTR

Tama Tonga talked about dream matches on his podcast (Tama's Island). He mentioned the Uso's, but elaborated on a program with AEW's FTR. Saying that the in-ring work would be great, as well as, the promos & social media banter.

ICYMI: D-Von's Twin Sons debuted on AEW Dark

TNT (Terrence and Terrell Hughes, sons of D-Von Dudley) debuted last night on AEW Dark, taking on Chaos Project. Although TNT lost, they Legacy continues & D-Von could not be prouder.



LazorWulf Returns



Big E announced in a tweet that he will be returning for season 2 of Lazor Wulf, which airs on Adult Swim. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, December 6. Big E is the voice of "Canon Wulf".

NXT's next incoming class could be loaded!

Our own Thomas Fenton has said for the last month or so, the next WWE NXT class will be very, very eye opening and is loaded! Stay Tuned to WrestlingNewsWorld.com for more on this.



