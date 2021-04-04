Everything You Need To Know About WrestleMania Week

Starting Monday April 5th, it's a WWE night every night for 9 straight nights. Starting with the go home Raw show for WrestleMania and ending with the official debut of NXT on their new night, we are likely in for a rollercoaster of emotions. From debuts to returns to MOTY candidates and shocking surprises. Below is the everything you need to know for this WrestleMania week and fallout.

Monday Night Raw:

This is the go home show to WrestleMania and the show has matches with the Women's Tag Champions and WWE Champion set. The show as of this typing has three matches set that you can see below however should also expect segments for the following feuds:



- Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon

- Randy Orton and The Fiend

- The Miz and Bad Bunny

- Riddle and Sheamus

- WWE Raw Tag Title Match



Some lingering questions from last week is will anyone else step up to Drew McIntyre on the final Raw before WrestleMania? Is Corbin just a hired gun for the Hurt Business or is he now a new replacement for Shelton and Alexander? Will we see Charlotte Flair on the show?

Announced Matches:

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin

Asuka/Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna and Nia Jax

Tuesday Hall Of Fame:

The Hall of Fame this year will feature two years of inductees with last year and this year. Photos of the Bella Twins, RVD and others have already leaked out online including Harry Smith with a bulldog. You can see everyone that is set to be inducted below:

Class Of 2020 Inductees

- NWO

- JBL

- British Bulldog

- Jushin Thunder Liger

- Bella Twins

- William Shatner

- Titus O'Neil

Class of 2021 Inductees

- Kane

- Eric Bischoff

- The Great Khali

- Rob Van Dam

- Molly Holly

Wednesday NXT Takeover Night 1

The final NXT on Wednesday will a simulcast on Peacock as well as USA Network. The show that will air on Peacock will be ad free and will be the first live NXT event on the streaming platform. The show has been built up nicely and will likely feature at least one surprise on the night. Takeovers are known for having debuts and with this being the last show on Wednesday Cable as well as the first NXT on Peacock it's highly likely someone will debut on the show. With names like Tessa Blanchard, Marty Scurll, and Hall Of Fame attendees RVD and Harry Smith Jr who knows who could appear? You can see the full card below:

Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (NXT Women's Title Match)

Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXTUK Title Match)

Leon Ruff vs. Swerve Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (#1 Contender for North American Title)

MSK vs. Grizzle Young Vets vs. Legado Del Fantasma (NXT Tag Titles)

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

Thursday NXT Takeover Night 2

NXT Takeover Night 2 will be on Peacock will feature 4 title matches as well as a highly anticipated unsanctioned fight. This show will feature the continued collapse of the Undisputed Era and feels like a new beginning for NXT. This is the final show before their official move to Tuesday Nights. Much like above I wouldn't be surprised if there are surprise debuts or returns on this show.

Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross (NXT Championship Match)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

Johnny Gargano vs. Night 1 Winner (North American Title Match)

Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Cruiserweight Title Ladder Match)

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way (NXT Women's Tag Title Match)

Friday Smackdown

The final show before WrestleMania and it feels like a kickoff with WrestleMania caliber matches on the show. It will almost certainly feature the Universal Championship Feud between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan which is currently the hottest feud in all of WWE.



The show as of this typing has two matches set that you can see below however should also expect segments for the following feuds:

- Seth Rollins and Cesaro

- Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Logan Paul?)

- Big E and Apollo

Below are the matches that are set for this major Smackdown show:

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Ziggler/Roode vs. Street Profits vs. Otis/Gable vs. Mysterios (Smackdown Tag Title Match)

Saturday WrestleMania Night 1

The first night with fans back for WWE is the first night of a two night PPV in Tampa, Fl. It's also the first ever WrestleMania that will be on the Peacock Streaming App. The first WrestleMania on the WWE Network was WrestleMania XXX that witnessed two of the biggest WrestleMania moments in history. You can see the card as of this writing for night 1 of WrestleMania below:

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (Smackdown Women's Title Match)

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Title Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

New Day vs. AJ Styles/Omos (WWE Raw Tag Title Match)

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

Sunday WrestleMania Night 2

Night two of WrestleMania at this time features 6 matches with 4 of them being Title Matches. This show does not feature a tag team match at the time of this writing.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Title Match)

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's Title Match)

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Big E vs. Apollo Crews (IC Title Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (With Logan Paul)

Riddle vs. Sheamus (US Title Match)

Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania

The Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania is always one of the biggest nights of the year and acts as the season premiere of the new season of WWE. Most years feature a debut, return and a title match on the show. Who knows what is in store for guys like Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Prime Alexander, and Keith Lee or women such as Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim or a potential return for Becky Lynch or Ronda Rousey. WWE will be coming off a two night WrestleMania with the return of fans and also a Steve Austin Podcast that will feature Chris Jericho of AEW. This Raw will likely be the highest viewed Raw in recent memory.

Tuesday NXT Debut



NXT knows how to make a splash when they have a night all to themselves and from this point forward they will be unopposed on cable when it comes to wrestling programming. After 2 nights of Takeovers and 2 nights of WrestleMania's who knows who could be debuting on NXT. What is next for the Undisputed Era? Are their new champions up and down the card? Will any NXT talent be moving to Raw or Smackdown and vice versa will any Raw or Smackdown talent be moving to NXT with their move to Tuesdays?

This is quite possibly the biggest WrestleMania in recent memory, possibly since the launch of the WWE Network. The WrestleMania and Takeover debut on Peacock will likely bring us some massive moments that we are sure to remember. The viewership has been very good and stable for Raw and Smackdown in 2021 and NXT has since seen a nice small growth in the last few weeks. Sit back, strap in and enjoy what should be a memorable 9 days of WWE content.