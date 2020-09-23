Lance Archer took to Twitter today and noted that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He has stated that you will not see him for two weeks, meaning he will not be on the episode of Dynamite tonight but should return in time for the anniversary show. You can see his tweet below:

AEW presented a special edition of Dynamite last night called "Late Night Dynamite" that took place after the NBA Playoff game. It drew 585,000 viewers and finished 9th in they key demo on the night.