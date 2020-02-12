One WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee Will Be...

We are in WrestleMania season which means we are also counting down to the next set of inductees into the Hall of Fame. Every year fans are excited and upset at names going into the hall due to names they feel should make the list.

According to our own Thomas Fenton The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into this year's class. It is unknown at this time if he will go in as a singles competitor, or part of a team or group.

Please feel free to leave your comments below on the former Intercontinental, European, Tag Team and Hardcore Champion going into the Hall of Fame.