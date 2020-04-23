Expected WWE Earnings Ahead of Today’s Report

WWE will report its first quarter 2020 earnings today at 5pm ET that will also feature an investors call with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick.

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. Also, Wall Street is expecting total revenue of $264.63 million with a profit of $19.3 million.

WWE reported their fourth quarter 2019 earnings back in February, which included an increase of 18% to $322.8 million for the quarter, making that the highest quarterly revenue in company history.