Fantasy Booking: Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Who knew that a few jabs here and there would lead to a massive confrontation? Well, that's where we find ourselves with the situation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee. We've gone from McAfee getting involved in one of Cole's matches at a live event to the two jawing back and forth at each other during pre-shows and watch parties. It's now escalated to Cole blowing up at McAfee and his staff on his own show when McAfee kept nagging Cole about his size and the Undisputed Era.

The two apparently squashed everything during the day on Wednesday, but the main event during NXT told another story.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

McAfee was on commentary with Tom Phillips with Adam Cole at ringside cheering on his U.E. brothers, 20 feet away from McAfee. During the match, McAfee kept saying that he was "joking around" when he kept poking fun at Cole again. He went so overboard with the comments that Beth Phoenix signed off early in disgust. Minutes later, Cole was in McAfee's face and things are heated again, but the biggest shock was McAfee punt kicking Cole before he was escorted out of the building.

We now know that it will be Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee at NXT Takeover XXX!

It's time for me to pull out the crystal ball to answer this question – What type of match should they have?

First, let me make one thing clear! This can't be a traditional 1-on-1 match because we've seen over the years that when you deal with the Undisputed Era, it's more like 4-on-1. No matter what type of match Cole and McAfee have, the other three U.E. members need to be banned from ringside. Plus, with McAfee's lack of ring experience, he does not need the limitations of a traditional match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, let's have some fun! Here are my options for matches:

1. Fight Pit

I loved it when NXT introduced this structure. It's huge and can be a dangerous weapon on its own! Can you image Adam Cole and Pat McAfee inside the pit tearing each other up? YIKES!

2. Street Fight

Heated rivalries like this require all the toys in the world! I say turn the boys loose and let them go at it! They can get down and dirty, and it would all be perfectly legal!

Cole will be a huge favorite to win the match, but McAfee is so conniving that anything can happen. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next couple of weeks as we head into Takeover. Stay tuned!

You can follow me on Twitter at @TXSportsQueen and catch me on my weekly podcast, The Queens' Takeover (@QTBowDown).

Don't forget to stay tuned to Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) for the latest wrestling news and updates!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30-day free trial!