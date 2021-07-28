It's the Fight for the Fallen preview!

Fight For the Fallen Preview

Fight For the Fallen Preview

It's Wednesday and you know what that means...

Coming LIVE from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, this is going to be an exciting night of wrestling for AEW as they present Fight for the Fallen! Coming off the heels of last week's Fyter Fest, expect a lot of fireworks to take place in the Tarheel State. 

One of the matches that was not mentioned in the promo was the Jurassic Express (w/Christian Cage) will take on the Hardy Family Office as they continue their rivalry. How will the veteran Cage mesh with his younger, less experienced colleagues?

Also, FTW Champion Ricky Starks will host a celebration after defeating Brian Cage two weeks ago. Last week the Machine stated that he likes celebrations and insinuated that he may join the festivities. Will we see another collision between he and "Mr. Absolute?"

 Join us for LIVE coverage of all the matches beginning at 8pm, only @wnwnews! 

