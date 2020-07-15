Tonight AEW is hosting the second edition of Fight for the Fallen, with proceeds going to COVID-19 relief. This promises to be an action packed event, with the long awaited AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Brian "The Machine" Cage. Before we get to that, there are several other matches on the card.

The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

This promises to be an exciting match of six man tag team action. What will be interesting to see in this match is if the Young Bucks can recover from losing last week's 8-man match at Fyter Fest in their eventual showdown with FTR. Although this is technically not a match that will impact the tag team standings, Jurassic Express as a unit have thrived on both Dynamite and Dark so they'll be looking to maintain momentum. Can the high-flying Bucks and the technician Kenny Omega succeed?

Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

Speaking of tag teams, this might be just based on wrestling alone the match of the night. Last week the Lucha Brothers, along with the Butcher and the Blade, defeated FTR and the Young Bucks. These are two of the most highly decorated teams in the industry, and it is truly a clash of styles. Can the Lucha Brothers command the match with their death-defying aerial assault, or will FTR use their fundamentally sound approach to keep Fenix and Pentagon Jr. grounded?

The Nightmare Sisters in Action

In what is developing into one of the more interesting angles in AEW is the unlikely pairing of Brandi Rhodes and Allie, whose apple of her eye QT Marshall is currently out as he is recovering. Although they are getting more victories as a team, most recently on AEW Dark, the disdain between the two is still there, and only time will tell how this will wind up.

Le Champion Speaks!

Fresh off his win over Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho is looking for more. Who knows what the former AEW World Champion will say when he gets on the mic? Will the leader of the Inner Circle look to get back into the championship picture, will he call out a certain "Baddest Man on the Planet," or will someone else interrupt the proceedings? One thing is for sure, it certainly will be entertaining.

TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Sonny Kiss

Cody has been on a roll since becoming the first ever TNT Champion, hosting open challenges with whomever may step up for their shot at the title. Tonight he takes on Sonny Kiss. Will the Concrete Rose use his incredible athleticism to pull off the upset, or will Cody walk out of Fight for the Fallen with the championship in tow?

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Finally, the match that everyone has been asking for ever since Cage stepped out and claimed the Casino Battle Royal chip at Double or Nothing in May. Along with his manager Taz, "The Machine" Brian Cage has been simply that, crushing opponents with his massive power and destructive Drill Claw finisher. He was even presented with Taz's old FTW Championship last week, and looks to add more gold to his collection.

Moxley goes into this match not only coming off a beatdown at the hands of Cage last month, this is also his first public appearance since being in contact with the symptoms of COVID-19. Will he be ready for this match? One has to wonder if this match will even take place, and if it does what condition will he be in.

Moxley will attempt to use his effective mat style to keep Cage away from overpowering him, while the Machine will try to weaken him with his impressive array of suplexes. Whatever the result, this promises to be a great match.