Finn Balor Suffers Broken Jaw At NXT TakeOver 31

Moments ago, NXT Champion, Finn Balor took to his Twitter account just hours before the return of LIVE episodes of WWE NXT, that he suffered a broken jaw, last Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31 during his successful title defense against Kyle O’Reilly.

No word on the status of Balor or the fate of the NXT Championship, but Balor did note that there would be some sort of announcement, tonight on NXT.

