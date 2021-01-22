First Match announced for AEW Revolution

It was announced earlier today by AEW via there Twitter account that the first match signed for Revolution which takes place on February 27th from Daily’s Place is TNT Champion Darby Allin and The Icon Sting vs FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Tag Team Street Fight.

Here is the official tweet:

Darby Allin has been feuding with Team Taz for quite sometime now and even successfully defend his TNT Title against Cage on Night Two of New Year’s Smash. This feud really started to heat up when Sting made his AEW debut on December 2nd at Winter is Coming.

This will not only be Sting’s AEW in-ring debut but also his first match since the scary incident that took place in his WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!