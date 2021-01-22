First Match announced for AEW Revolution 2021

First Match announced for AEW Revolution 2021

Author:
Publish date:

It was announced earlier today by AEW via there Twitter account that the first match signed for Revolution which takes place on February 27th from Daily’s Place is TNT Champion Darby Allin and The Icon Sting vs FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Tag Team Street Fight.

Here is the official tweet:

Darby Allin has been feuding with Team Taz for quite sometime now and even successfully defend his TNT Title against Cage on Night Two of New Year’s Smash. This feud really started to heat up when Sting made his AEW debut on December 2nd at Winter is Coming.

This will not only be Sting’s AEW in-ring debut but also his first match since the scary incident that took place in his WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

25E85982-07B8-491C-A2C0-D6BBE42882DA
AEW News

First Match announced for AEW Revolution

01-aew-dynamite-vs-nxt-on-usa-tv-ratings-viewership-wednesday-night-wars-2_0
AEW News

AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership (1/20/21)

wnw
WWE News

WNW News Roundup: Interesting Name Backstage At NXT, HHH Praises Multiple Matches From NXT, Tony Khan Replies To Buying Impact, Impact Wrestling Notes

F83E0923-E70A-4718-9448-1D250A22FA76
WWE

NXT UK Preview: Can The Fashionista end the HISTORIC reign of Kay Lee Ray? 1. 21. 21

WWE NJPW
WWE News

Tama Tonga Tells WWE They Are Open For Business, "Nobody Gives A F*** About Impact"

Tommaso-CIampa-NXT-WWE
WWE NXT

NXT Teases Ciampa & Thatcher In Dusty Cup

nxt
WWE

WWE NXT Live Coverage: 1/20/21

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership (1/18/21)