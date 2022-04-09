Skip to main content
First Match Announced for WrestleMania Backlash

Last night on Friday Night SmackDown Ronda Rousey challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to a rematch. Rousey asked for an I Quit Match so there are no loopholes or escapes for Flair.

Charlotte immediately refused the challenge but as of today Adam Pearce made the rematch official. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced for the card.

