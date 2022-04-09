First Match Announced for WrestleMania Backlash

Last night on Friday Night SmackDown Ronda Rousey challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to a rematch. Rousey asked for an I Quit Match so there are no loopholes or escapes for Flair.

Charlotte immediately refused the challenge but as of today Adam Pearce made the rematch official.

