First Reported by Putting You Over: Pat McAfee Joins the SmackDown Commentary Team

Earlier this morning WWE announced that former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts will be replacing Corey Graves and joining Michael Cole in the SmackDown commentary booth tonight. The news was reported first by Putting You Over:

Here is the official tweet from WWE:

The last time that we saw Pat McAfee on SmackDown was on the November 1st, 2019 show which was the post Saudi Arabia show. That night Pat was doing commentary alongside Tom Phillips and former WWE personality Renee Young. 

