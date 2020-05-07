As reported by MLW, starting today, FITE will offer MLW's slate of events:





May 7th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight

May 14th: MLW Battle Riot II

May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019

Start time for all events is 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available on demand.

For more on this, head to MLW on FITE at: https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/mlw/







Press Release from MLW



MLW and Fight Globe sign multi-year international distribution agreement

New York / Amsterdam — Major League Wrestling (MLW®), the fastest growing global professional wrestling organization, today announced a new partnership with Fight Globe, the industry leader for distribution of combat sports content.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The multi-year agreement will see Fight Globe represent the distribution of MLW programming in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa as well as Canada and Mexico.

“We are delighted to announce that we have secured one of the best pro-wrestling shows in the US. Pro wrestling is widely popular, and we are proud to partner with MLW to bring fans a wide range of sports entertainment,” Sabine Kessseler CEO Fight Globe said.

"This partnership allows MLW to accelerate its global expansion and deliver a vast array of programming to our fans across multiple platforms throughout the world,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "It's only fitting to team with Fight Globe, given their reputation as a first-class distributor. Sabine and her team are the best at what they do, and we are ecstatic to have them represent MLW."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Major League Wrestling features some of the most iconic and storied families in wrestling alongside the most popular Mexicans luchadores and next generation athletes in the sport.

MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad. MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on http://youtube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

About Fight Globe

Fight Globe is the number one distributor of MMA and kickboxing content worldwide. It owns, manages and distributes television media rights and has established an exemplary track record in distributing TV and media rights for sports federations, promoters and rights holders. Fight Globe represents some of the most popular and influential combat sports events from all over the globe. In 2018, Fight Globe joined Athletic Sports Group, enabling Fight Globe to further establish its role as the world's largest fight sports and entertainment distributor.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on http://youtube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.



Like MLW on Facebook: http://facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: MLW.com