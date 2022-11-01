Skip to main content
Five NXT Superstars Released Today

According to PWInsider five WWE NXT Superstars were released today. 

Majority of them have made sporadic appearances on the new WWE show NXT Level Up while one was currently on NXT TV. 

Here is the full NXT Releases:

Bodhi Hayward:

Hayward signed to WWE back in August of 2021 and made his NXT debut in January 2022 as a member of Chase U. 

Andre Chase Response:

Bodhi Hayward Response:

Sloane Jacobs (Notorious Mimi):

Jacobs made her NXT debut in March 2022. She would go to compete in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. She lastly competed on October 7 edition of NXT Level Up.

Erica Yan:

Yan made her WWE debut in November 2021 on the now defunct 205 Live. She lastly completed on the September 16 edition of NXT Level Up. 

Damaris Griffin:

Griffin made his debut in April 2022 on NXT Level Up. He lastly competed on the August 5 edition of NXT Level Up.

Ru Feng:

Feng made his debut in October 2021 on NXT. He lastly competed on the September 16 edition of NXT Level Up. 

Wrestling News World will keep fans updated if more wrestlers are released. 

