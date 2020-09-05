Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Threatens Legal Action On Vince McMahon

In what was a very controversial report, earlier today, WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon reportedly told all WWE superstars and on-screen talent that they are to terminate all partnerships with 3rd part companies such as Twitch and Cameo.

The news has apparently floated out to Washington as 2020 United States Presidential candidate, Andrew Yang has seemingly threatened legal action against the company, by posting the following thread of tweets, earlier this evening:

