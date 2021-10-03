Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Sits Down with It’s My Wrestling Podcast

Recently former WWE Referee, Mike Chioda sat down with Chris Deez of It’s My Wrestling Podcast and spoke about his 35 year tenure, his release and much more.

Here is the full YouTube interview:

Below are some of the most important quotes from the interview:

Being released after nearly 35 years:

It was a shock you know, it was just a phone call, in middle April last year and it was just like, that's it. It was just like wow, I moved to Tampa from Houston, and from from New Jersey, and I was in Houston for about 13 14 years and I moved to Tampa to get closer to the PC centre, it was before the COVID, WrestleMania is going to be in Tampa. The PC is down there. I was actually out in 2019 of August, had surgery in October 2019 on my rotator cuff and bicep surgery at the same time, had it done by the best doctor. I get a phone call April thinking it's gonna be a pay cut more or less, but it was just like a see ya later and you know it's unfortunate in the business of wrestling and WWE it seems like when you're there for 30 years plus you have no more longevity after that, there's really not much going. Not even the areas like training referees, down to PC and so forth, you got guys like XPac, Regal and a lot of guys training wrestlers and stuff like that, I thought I'd be a part of maybe doing something down with the WWE. Tony Chimmel, he was my long time ring crew partner for 27 years and we ran the trucks, drove all over the United States and Canada we travelled all over the world and set shows up and he got cut and released too as well. So it's kind of a shocker it's like wow, what is it about the 30 year mark, is it a bad omen? So if they call me back to do something, call me back. If not it's all good, it's been a great run.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Shane McMahon calling him after his release:

Shane McMahon reached out to me, it was nice of him to reach out and we go way back. From the days where we were training Shane with the ring crew and stuff Tony Chimmel and I used to run the roads with him for several several months after college and between college and stuff when he was going to college. It was nice to hear from him I told Shane, the family, especially Vince, Linda, Hunter, Stephanie and himself, thank you for all the years and the support and I appreciate it.

Criticism of AEW referees:

I don't know if Tony Khans too high on referees you know. It's hard for me as a referee to see the show, because the referee just stands there and they're acknowledging the tags. They're just counting the pinfalls, it's not like okay there's no disqualification, no five count on the ropes, there's no 10 Count, they're just running all over the place doing high spots and stuff like thatml. You'd like to see a little bit more control, where the referee has control of a match, you know, and certain things I've seen a couple of weeks ago and the referee took a bump it was like you know, a referee should play a large part.

Working with Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan:

Bobby The Brain was great, fantastic always funny always joking with gorilla monsoon, and gorilla was a very serious person you know and he joked around but he was a very stern and serious person and more trusting, trustworthy person. And he was just like pretty much all business but when you seen gorilla monsoon and Bobby The Brain Heenan on those shows and Saturday mornings and stuff and commentating and going back and forth that, they were the best of friends, and they were hilarious, and it was great to work with all that old school talent because there's so much knowledge in the business.

Kurt Angle v Shane McMahon at KOTR:

Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon man. Putting Shane through that glass man several times, and he couldn't. He could execute it the first, second time and Vince is screaming and everybody's screaming, don't do it. Don't do it again! I'm telling him don't do it again. Don't do it, and I'm in his ear. And then he does it again I'm like holy shit, and I check on Kurt after the match like didn't you hear me? Don't fucking throw him through the thing and he goes no I'm sorry I'm deaf in that ear! Like oh that's great! So then the other ear didn't hear it either? I was screaming!

Working with The Rock and Chris Jericho, tag match, hitting The People's Elbow:

I just walked in the building that day I remember we were doing ring crew, and I was doing stuff and the writers came up to me and said hey you have a match tonight. I'm thinking I'm going to referee. They're like you're going to be wrestling with Chris Jericho and The Rock, and it'll be a six man tag with the Dudley's and Nick Patrick I'm like, what? I'm like, I don't have any wrestling gear and they're like oh no you're gonna do it in your referee outfit. Oh shit, this ought to be interesting! But it was great to be a part of that man I mean I was wrestling there with two icons in the business. Tim White had the match and it was fun. If you look at Chris Jericho, from 2001 to his main event in the skydome with Triple H to where he's at now and AEW, you see where The Rock was back then, all the way to here now and I mean, I got to do that tag match. I don't think any other referee has ever done that in the business. Y2J Chris Jericho and The Rock Dwayne Johnson... so it was just awesome to be a part of that match. I didn't wanna screw the People's elbow up, I knew I wasn't gonna make it look great which I didn't but I had to try and do my best and I didn't wanna screw it and look stupid you know.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!