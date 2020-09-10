Miro(Formerly Rusev) Appears on AEW Dynamite

It was announced this past weekend at AEW All Out that Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford would be getting married on a future episode of Dynamite.

Sabian also announced that he would be announcing his best man on this week's episode of Dynamite. Sabian and Ford's Best Man turned out to be former WWE Superstar Miro aka fka Rusev.

Here is the tweet from AEW on the matter:

This could be a HUGE get for AEW. Stay locked into Wrestling News World for more details on the matter.

