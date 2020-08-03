BREAKING NEWS* FORMER WWE SUPERSTAR BUYS XFL

The XFL made it's highly anticipated return this year but had to close up shop and file for bankruptcy due to the current climate of the world.

This morning we just found out via Sportico that a comany by the name of Redbird Capital and former WWE Superstar The Rock partnered together and bought the reimaginative football league for $15 million.

Here is the tweet of the announcement:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!