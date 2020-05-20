Days after hearing that a rescue team was searching for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, his body has been found. According to Express of the UK his body was found in the Venice Beach area by the The Los Angeles Fire Department which responded to the area near Lifeguard Tower 26 at the beach at 1:46 am on Wednesday.



Many wrestlers took to Twitter to tell their stories of being around Shad and how much he meant to the wrestling community. You can see some of those below:

We at WrestlingNewsWorld give our condolences to his family.