Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard to posthumously receive the 2022 Warrior Award

On May 17, 2020 the wrestling world was stunned when news spread of former WWE superstar and member of the Cryme Tyme tag team alongside JTG, Shad Gaspard had passed away.

While swimming with his family in Venice Beach, California a strong current swept them away and Gaspard sacrificed his own life to save his son.

Today as first reported by FOX Sports the 2022 Warrior Award recipient would be none other than Shad Gaspard for his bravery and selflessness.

Here is the full announcement from WWE.com:

Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. The news was first reported by Foxsports.com.



The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Friday, April 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

A larger-than-life Superstar with boundless charisma, Shad passed away on May 17, 2020. While swimming with his son, the pair got caught in a strong current in Venice Beach, Cal. In a heroic act of love, the concerned father instructed lifeguards to save his son before himself and disappeared soon after. Days later, his passing was confirmed. He was 39 years old.

Shad’s bravery and selflessness will be honored next Friday with the 2022 Warrior Award as part of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

