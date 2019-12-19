As we have discussed on the RawViews podcast over the last few weeks, ROH will be seeing talents contracts expire and go elsewhere. It appears on tonight's AEW Dark that Colt Cabana, whose date was at Ring Of Honor Final Battle, worked as a color commentator tonight for AEW.

Colt Cabana has been on NWA as of late and has been featured quite often on the show. It is unknown at this time if this is a one off deal or full-time.

