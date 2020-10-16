It was announced today by FOX Sports that there will be a special 30 minute kickoff show before the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

The hosts for the show will include Michael Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Renee Paquette fka Renee Young.

The guests for the show will include WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle, and former Red Sox and Twins first baseman David Ortiz.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the official tweet from the WWE on FOX account:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!