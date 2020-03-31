Fox To Present 22 Hours Of WWE, Including Ability To Watch WrestleMania 36 On Fox Sports App
There is no secret that Fox is all in on WWE and WWE programming continues to deliver relatively good success despite not having a live crowd. You will also have an opportunity to purchase WrestleMania on the Fox Sports App this year for $59.95. Below is the schedule for all WWE programming this week on Fox products including the return of WWE Backstage.
Tuesday March 31- 2020 Royal Rumble 7pm (FS1)
Tuesday March 31- WWE Backstage 11pm (FS1)
Friday April 3rd- WWE Smackdown (Fox)
Saturday April 4th- Kickoff Show Part 1 WrestleMania 6pm (FS1)
Saturday April 4th- WrestleMania 7pm (Fox Sports App)
Sunday April 5th- Kickoff Show Part 2 WrestleMania 6pm (FS1)
Sunday April 5th- WrestleMania 7pm (Fox Sports App)