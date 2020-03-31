There is no secret that Fox is all in on WWE and WWE programming continues to deliver relatively good success despite not having a live crowd. You will also have an opportunity to purchase WrestleMania on the Fox Sports App this year for $59.95. Below is the schedule for all WWE programming this week on Fox products including the return of WWE Backstage.



Tuesday March 31- 2020 Royal Rumble 7pm (FS1)

Tuesday March 31- WWE Backstage 11pm (FS1)

Friday April 3rd- WWE Smackdown (Fox)

Saturday April 4th- Kickoff Show Part 1 WrestleMania 6pm (FS1)

Saturday April 4th- WrestleMania 7pm (Fox Sports App)

Sunday April 5th- Kickoff Show Part 2 WrestleMania 6pm (FS1)

Sunday April 5th- WrestleMania 7pm (Fox Sports App)



