Friday Afternoon News Update (5/15) - Vince McMahon Praises The Undertaker Documentary, AEW Announces New Participant For Casino Ladder Match and Backstage News on Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship

Here to bring you everything you may have missed in the morning in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- WWE’s Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon took to Twitter to make the following comment on the production team of The Undertaker’s new documentary, “The Last Ride”:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- AEW has announced Kip Sabian as the 6th participant in the Casino Ladder Match that will take place on May 23rd’s Double or Nothing PPV event. Sabian joins Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix and Scorpio Sky in the match. No word on if anymore competitors will be announced.

- According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, a ton of people backstage in WWE are extremely upset with the WWE stripping Sami Zayn of the Intercontinental Championship after the company reportedly told employees that they wouldn’t be punished for choosing not to work due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meltzer goes on to stay that many employees are now working solely because of fear of their job security if they choose to not show up.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!