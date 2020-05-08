Friday Afternoon News Update (5/8) - WrestleMania 3 Airing on FS1, Next Week + Money in The Bank News: Updated Betting Odds, Interesting Note on Match Layout and Possible Spoiler on Huge Planned Spot

Just 48 hours away from WWE's Money in The Bank PPV and WNW has a few updates to get you ready for this weekend's event as well as some exciting news with FS1 replaying one of the best WrestleMania's of all-time!

- The WWE on FOX Twitter account re-posted the following video of Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart hyping up the re-airing of WrestleMania 3 on FS1, next Tuesday night at 8pm!

Watch the 2 legends hype up the event, below!

- The updated betting odds for the entire show's card are here and you can check those out, below or head over to Vegas Odds and check them out for yourself, by clicking HERE!

*NOTE* Odds for the event are changing by the minute, so if you check them out on the Vegas Odds website, they may differ from the list, below.

*Odds are listed in order from favorite at the top to least-favorite at the bottom.*

Men's Money in The Bank Match

AJ Styles (-180)

Aleister Black (+260)

Daniel Bryan (+610)

Baron Corbin (+840)

Rey Mysterio (+900)

Otis (+1400)

Women's Money in The Bank Match

Shayna Baszler (-170)

Nia Jax (+300)

Lacey Evans (+300)

Asuka (+600)

Dana Brooke (+700)

Carmella (+1000)

Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (C) (-120)

Bray Wyatt (-120)

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (C) (-600)

Seth Rollins (+350)

SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (C) (-450)

Tamina (+275)

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships

New Day (C) (+110)

The Miz and John Morrison (+125)

Forgotten Sons (+250)

Lucha House Party (+500)

- According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WWE is expected to air both Money in The Bank matches, simultaneously throughout the night while switching back and forth between those matches which were pre-taped from the WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut and the rest of the card which is LIVE from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

- Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon has apparently rehearsed himself being thrown off of the top of Titan Towers at the WWE HQ to show the superstars that are competing in the Money in The Bank matches, that the spot is "perfectly safe" which could very well be a pre-cursor that someone will be getting launched off of the towers, this Sunday night.

