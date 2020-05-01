To wrap up your Friday before SmackDown begins, tonight, here is everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, today!

- According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, several high-ranking Hollywood executives are monitoring Becky Lynch in hopes of having her do several Hollywood projects. Lynch has also been confirmed for the season premiere of "Billions" on Showtime, this Sunday, May 3rd at 9pm. You can check out more on her appearance on "Billions", by clicking here.

- It was reported, earlier today, that Florida is now allowing sporting events to proceed with fans in attendance, allowing up to 25% venue capacity to be filled with fans. Now, it appears as if Oklahoma is throwing their name into the mix to host live sporting events with fans in attendance. You can check out more on Florida allowing fans at events, by clicking here.

- WWE superstar, Kalisto posted on his YouTube channel to update fans on his condition, since he's been off of WWE television for the past several months. Kalisto went on to say that he suffered an AC Sprain in his Shoulder at a live event in Los Angeles on December 30th. He didn't give an exact timetable for his return but noted that he would be joining his "brothers" Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of the Lucha House Party, "very soon".

