Friday Evening News Update (5/8) - WWE Monitoring NFL Ticket Sales, WWE Announces Injuries to A Pair of NXT Superstars and WrestleMania 3 Headlines a Stacked Tuesday Night on FS1

Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything in the world of Pro Wrestling as you settle in for SmackDown, here is your evening news update from WNW!

- According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is has been and will continue to closely monitor the NFL's ticket sales to gauge how interested fans are in going to live events in the near future.

The NFL announced the 32-teams full 16-game schedule, last night which is slated to start on Thursday, September 10th in Kansas City, Missouri. The league announced it plans on running their full-schedule as normal, with fans in attendance but a contingency plan is in place that will include social distancing rules and the 32-clubs acknowledged that there is a strong possibility that they won't be able to have the entire stadium filled to capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- WWE announced the following injuries to NXT superstars following Wednesday's show:

Io Shirai, Back Contusion, Day-to-Day

Jake Atlas, Strained Forearm, Day-to-Day

Leon Ruff (Karrion Kross squash opponent), Neck Strain, Day-to-Day

- WWE and Fox Sports have announced the following stacked lineup for this Tuesday night on FS1:

7:00pm (Eastern) - WrestleMania Rewind

8:00pm (Eastern) - WrestleMania 3 (In Full)

11:00pm (Eastern) - WWE Backstage (Special Guest, CM Punk)

For WNW's LIVE coverage of tonight's SmackDown, click HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling needs! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!