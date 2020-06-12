Friday Evening News Update (6/12) - Randy Orton Has High Praise For Up and Coming Superstar, Nia Jax Responds To Fan Criticism and Rey Mysterio Talks About Dominik's Future in WWE

Here to bring you up-to-speed in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your evening news update from WNW!

Randy Orton Has High Praise For Austin Theory Randy Orton was on Corey Graves' podcast, 'After The Bell', yesterday and offered up some extremely high praise for Austin Theory. Watch what the 9-time World Champion had to say about the up and comer, below! 1 / 3

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

