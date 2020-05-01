Here to bring you up to speed on everything you may have missed, last night in the world of Wrestling, here your daily morning update from Wrestling News World!

- Jim Ross stated on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Wednesday night, that the company will be mandating thorough medical testing to everybody that enters the building at the upcoming TV tapings, next week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

- WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman announced via Instagram that he has partnered up with a couple of local Orlando restaurants "Beefy King" and "Jimmy Hula's" to donate over 1,000 meals to local medical workers in the greater Orlando area.

- According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix both called this week's NXT show from their homes and neither made the trip to Orlando.

- According to WWE.com, 3 NXT superstars have suffered injuries from their altercations on Wednesday night's show. Matt Riddle suffered a "Bruised Sternum" due to the attack from Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and will undergo further evaluation. Kacey Catanzaro was also listed as suffering from a "Neck Strain" after getting beat by Candice LeRae in their match, Wednesday night and is listed as "day-to-day". Also, Damian Priest has a "Bruised Rib" after losing his bid at the NXT North American Championship, against reigning Champion, Keith Lee and is also listed as "day-to-day". It's common for WWE to announce kayfabe injuries to superstars after being brutally attacked on TV, the night before. Hopefully, that's the case, here.

