Friday Morning News Update (5/22) - Ric Flair Re-Signs With WWE, IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married and Kofi Kingston Says CM Punk Gave Him Advice Before WWE Debut

- Former 16-time Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair has announced via his official Twitter account, that he's re-signed with the WWE.

- Congratulations are in order for IMPACT stars, Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz, who tied the knot, last night!

- Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the "Swerve City" Podcast, hosted by NXT-superstar, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and AEW Superstar, Big Swole and Kofi had the following to say about he and CM Punk's real-life friendship:

"Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother. He helped me out when he didn't need to help me out. People were more about keeping other people down and their spots being taken. I remember, I'm about to go out for my debut and I'm doing push-ups. I see a set of wrestling shoes, I look up, and there's Punk. He goes, 'Just remember, they're out here to see you.' That eased my nerves going out there. He didn't have to say that to me."

Kofi would go on to say that during their short-lived 47-day Tag-Team Championship run in 2008, he learned a lot from Punk:

"We became Tag Team Champions and I learned so much. At the time, he was ECW Champion and a lot of gripes that you have on the undercard, sometimes you have at the top. I'm like, 'He's going through a lot of the same stuff that I'm going through.' Fast forward to being WWE Champion, I was already prepared to go through whatever it is that I needed to go through and fight."

You can check-out Kofi's appearance on the show, in it's entirety, below!

